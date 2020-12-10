Warner ruled out of India Test

SYDNEY, DEC 9: Australia's star opening batsman David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test against India, but will try to return for the blockbuster second instalment on Boxing Day, Cricket Australia said Wednesday.

Warner is recovering from a strained adductor muscle that forced him to limp out of Australia's second one-day international against India last month, after a knock of 83.

"I feel I have made great progress in a short amount of time and it's best for me to stay here in Sydney to continue working on getting back to full fitness," the 34-year-old said in a statement.

"The injury feels a lot better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my team-mates that it is 100 percent ready for Test match conditions.

"That includes running between the wickets and being agile in the field. Right now I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference."

The day-night first Test will begin in Adelaide on December 17, kicking off a four-match series. It is not yet clear who will take Warner's place in Adelaide, but Cameron Green's century this week for Australia A against a strong India A attack -- featuring Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj -- has put him in the running.

In contrast, fellow prospect Will Pucovski and veteran Joe Burns, in line to form Australia's top order, both flopped in the warm-up match and Pucovski also had to leave the field with concussion symptoms after a delivery struck his helmet. -AFP







