Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 4:59 PM
Hardik Pandya wins hearts of his fans

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Bipin Dani

Two years ago Hardik Pandya landed himself in deep trouble after appearing on Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan and drew criticism from fans for his sexiest comments on women.
On Tuesday he won the hearts of the fans when handed over the Man of the Series award which he won for his stumpious performance in the T-20I series against Australia to his team mate T. Natarajan.
"Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hardwork. You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai! Congratulations", he said.
"Hardik is actually a gem of a guy. A genuine soul. We used to call him "Dikra'..meaning son in his mother tongue", Sunil Subramanium, who has worked as a manager with the Indian team said over the telephone from Chennai.
"I am a big fan of "Dikra" and his dress sense", he added.  
"Gestures like giving his Man of the Series award to an equally deserving Natarajan show just how much Hardik Pandya has matured  over the last couple of years. Makes me feel really happy as an Indian cricket fan", Joy Bhattacharya, who has worked with the KKR team said on social media.
"What a gesture from Kung-Fu Pandya", his Mumbai Indians IPL team said with a  Blue heart emoji sign.
There have been a handful instances of players giving away their awards to fellow team mates.
Gautam Gambhir handed his Man of the Match trophy to the then budding cricketer Kohli after India's victory against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on December 24, 2009, .
In the India-Sri Lanka Test match of 1994 at Bangalore, Azhar was the Man of the Match for his century. But he gave his Man of the Match to Kapil Dev who equalled the record of Sir Richard Hadlee 's 431 wickets.


« PreviousNext »

