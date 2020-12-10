Rahi ruled out for Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Fortune Barishal pacer Abu Jayed Rahi was ruled out of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup after suffering muscle strain during the side's last game against Minister Group Rajshahi on Tuesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

According to the physio of Fortune Barishal Joy Biswas, Rahi suffered a first grade tear, which will take 15 days to be healed. As the Bangabandhu T20 Cup ends on December 18, Rahi has no possibility to play the tournament.

Barishal team manager Hasibul Hossain Shanto said they have already replaced Rahi with Salahuddin Shakil.

"Rahi has no chance to play the tournament as he needs 15 days to recover from the injury," Shanto said here today.

"We have got a replacement for Rahi in Salahuddin Shakil. He will undergo a Covid-19 test and if he returns negative, he will enter into the bio-bubble." -BSS

















