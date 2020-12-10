Video
BFSF U14 Academy Cup 

FC United Feni, Warrior SA confirm final

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

Group-B champion FC United Feni and Group-C champion Warrior Sports Academy, Satkhira moved to the final of the second edition of Bashundhara Kings BFSF U14 Academy Cup beating their respective rivals in the semi-finals on Wednesday at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.
On Wednesday, FC United Feni got ticket to the final after winning over the Group-A champion Shyamnagar Football Academy, Satkhira by 3-0 margin in the first semi-final match.
In the second semi-final match, Warrior Sports Academy, Satkhira secured the final with a 3-0 win over the Group-D champion Ishwarganj Football Academy, Mymensingh.
Now, the two finalists are to engage in the final scheduled for 3:00pm on Friday, the 11th of December at the same venue.
The champion team will receive Taka 100,000 and runner-up Taka 50,000 as cash prize along with trophies, alike the previous year. The participating teams got Taka 5,000 as participation money.
Earlier, with the participations of 12 academy teams from different part of the country, the second edition of Bashundhara Kings BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolled on the third of December.
The academy cup is the first successful initiative of connecting the local football academies through one event. It is yearly arranged by Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans, and sponsored by Bashundhara Kings, a club of Bangladesh Premier League. Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) provided logistic supports.


