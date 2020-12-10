

Barishal's acid test against Chattogram

The 1st match will begin at 12:30pm (BST) and the other one at 5:30pm (BST).

Barishal, after Kamrul Islam Rabbi's hat-trick followed by Parvez Emon's windy ton, had survived in the event for play off but in condition of winning all of the next clashes. They however, have to face the toughest side in the event today in the must win game. To make it happen undoubtedly, Emon and Rabbi need to repeat their illusions. Besides, man in form Tamim Iqbal, his opening mate Saif Hasan, very promising Afif Hossain Dhruvo, future superstar Towhid Hridoy and Irafan Shukkur, the finest blade holder of President's Cup, need to justify their worth. So should be done by sensational Mehidy Miraz.

Taskin Ahmed will get someone new with him to throw orb since Abu Jayed Rahi ruled out of the tournament sustaining thigh injury during last stint. Sumon Khan is delivering his caliber.

Chattogram, the table-toppers, conceded the only defeat in the event against Dhaka got them back in the very next game against Khulna, are the only side to confirm the play-offs by virtue of 10 pints against five wins. Mustafizur Rahman, Shariful Islam, Taijul Islam and Nahidul Islam proved them almost unplayable beside part-timers Mosaddek Saikat and Soumya Sarkar while Liton Das and Soumya undoubtedly combine the best opening pair in the tournament though Soumya failed to electrify in last couple of appearances.

Youngster Mahmudul Hasan joy played mediocre innings in both the matches he played. Besides, skipper Mohammad Mithun himself, Mosaddek, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo and Ziaur Rahman make a very long batting line up.

However, the day match between Dhaka and Khulna is expected to be a very exciting match. Mushfique -Mahmudullah in-laws will lead respective sides. GK's win will confirm their play-offs while BDs will steady their claim for last four places prior to winning today's match.

Khulna with three of fantastic five Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad aside Imrul Kayes, Shamim Hossain and Ariful Haque, Shovagata Home, Shohidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan and Al-Amin Hossain seemed a very strong side. But Shakib is yet to feat himself. Zahirul Islam Omi and Zakir Hosan are not consistent. But still GKs can hope big since all of the individuals are game changers.

Dhaka turned around strongly after three strain defeats and bagged as many as wins, are the most confident side right now. They are the only side in the event to defeat Chattogram. Beside Mushfiqur Rahim's leading from the front, can take long breathe for their sturdy middle order combining Akbar Ali, Robiul Islam Robi, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Muktar Ali and Shahadat Hossain [3]. Naim Sheikh and Tanzid Tamim are fighting to get them back but the worst thing for BDs is, they still fighting to get opening combination. Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan and Mahedi Rana are doing well with the ball.

Toss winning skipper must prefer to bowl first considering dew factor.











