Mominul waiting for recovery after surgery

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque underwent a surgery at Dubai on Wednesday.

He is now waiting for full recovery as the series against West Indies is approaching fast.

The 29-year-old batsman was ruled out of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup after fracturing his right thumb while fielding during Gazi Group Chattogram's match against Gemcon Khulna on November 28.

On December 8, the cricketer flew to Dubai and was admitted to Burjeel Hospital where his surgery took place. -BSS

















