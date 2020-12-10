Video
Match-time altered due to fog

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Sports Reporter

Sun hardly could smile amidst densely fog in Dhaka. Bowlers couldn't grip the ball especially during the 2nd innings of the 2nd match. Players were seen to drop catches and missed fielding after slip unwillingly. Taking the matter into account, BCB decided to bring changes in the starting time of the matches.
The Technical Committee of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 has made changes to the match times for the games scheduled from 10 - 18 December 2020 in consideration of the prevailing foggy weather condition, says BCB's press release on Wednesday.
According to the revised schedule, the 1st match of the day will commence at 12:30pm (BST) which was originally scheduled to begin at 1:30pm (BST) while the underlit clash that had been setting off at 6:30pm, will come in action at 5:30pm (BST). The sunlit game will be wrapped up at 3:50pm with an innings break between 2:00pm and 2:20pm. The innings break of floodlit clash is slated for 5:00pm to 5:20pm and the estimated time to complete the match at 8:50pm. These schedules are applicable for the fixtures on December 10, 12 and 14.
Revised match timing for 2nd Qualifier on December 15 and Final on December 18 will kick start at 4:30 pm with interval between 6:00pm and 6:20pm and the game will came to an end at 7:50pm (BST).


