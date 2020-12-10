Four held for smuggling Yaba into US



Police arrested four persons from the capital for their involvement in smuggling Yaba pills into the United States through Bangladesh's postal service.

The arrested persons are Md Nahid Parvez Tahi (37), Md Mizanur Rahman Jewel (38), Md Enam Hossain Khan Rahat (40) and Md Razib Hawlader (28).

The law enforcers also seized 80 Yaba pills from their possessions, said DMP's Khilgaon Zone Assistant Commissioner Julfiqar Ali.

During interrogation, the arrested persons confessed to their involvement in the smuggling process.

Police recovered a receipt of the postal service which shows a booking of a parcel containing 3.34-kg of ready-made garment items for a person in New York.

Acting on information, gleaned from the arrested, Zulfiqar Ali enquired at the Dhaka General Post Office (GPO) and came to know the parcel had already been sent to Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) for shipment.

Later, police with the help of GPO authorities went to the airport on Monday noon and after a search found two jeans pants having 68 stripes. Some 2,040 Yaba pills were recovered from the stripes.

