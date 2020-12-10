Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 4:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Four held for smuggling Yaba into US

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

 
Police arrested four persons from the capital for their involvement in smuggling Yaba pills into the United States through Bangladesh's postal service.
The arrested persons are Md Nahid Parvez Tahi (37), Md Mizanur Rahman Jewel (38), Md Enam Hossain Khan Rahat (40) and Md Razib Hawlader (28).
The law enforcers also seized 80 Yaba pills from their possessions, said DMP's Khilgaon Zone Assistant Commissioner Julfiqar Ali.
During interrogation, the arrested persons confessed to their involvement in the smuggling process.
Police recovered a receipt of the postal service which shows a booking of a parcel containing 3.34-kg of ready-made garment items for a person in New York.   
Acting on information, gleaned from the arrested, Zulfiqar Ali enquired at the Dhaka General Post Office (GPO) and came to know the parcel had already been sent to Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) for shipment.
Later, police with the help of GPO authorities went to the airport on Monday noon and after a search found two jeans pants having 68 stripes. Some 2,040 Yaba pills were recovered from the stripes.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four held for smuggling Yaba into US
Explore trade opportunities with Finland
500 relief godowns to be set up in UZs
Court defers trial to Jan 5
80pc females cybercrime victims
Cabinet body okays imports of rice, fertilisers
Environ Minister urges UK to fight against climate change together
Climate change: Hasina seeks decisive global action to save planet


Latest News
37 more die of COVID in country
Lemonade opens in France
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold
Journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan
Policies once in lifetime opportunity to raise climate ambitions in region
Momen: Work plan prepared to untap blue economy potentials
Rohingya genocide survivors face extreme traumatic stress: Report
Man run over by microbus in Sirajganj
World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Most Read News
PM Hasina 39th most powerful women on Forbes list
COVID-19: 4,772 recoveries, 2,159 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs
Corona infected BNP leader Chowdhury Kamal dies
Defamation case filed against Khaleda-Tarique, 4 others
Safeguard measures versus regulatory duty
Implement projects in time: PM
Husband’s cruelties must stop
UN kept out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity: MoFA
Rights groups and Rohingya relocation
Lessons from older generation: Is a cheat code?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft