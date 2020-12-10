Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi urged exporters to explore trade opportunities with Finland as bilateral trade with the Scandinavian country has increased steadily in recent years.

Bilateral trade between Dhaka and Helsinki has huge potentials and joint initiatives such as setting up manufacturing plants in Bangladesh should be taken to utilize the opportunity.

The opinion came up at a discussion titled Finland Bangladesh Business Event on bilateral trade and investment opportunities in the ongoing global pandemic and beyond held on Wednesday in the capital.

Commerce Minister, Tipu Munshi, MP said, 'Finland is one of those European countries, who first recognized Bangladesh. Trade between the two countries increased steadily in recent years. Exporters of Bangladesh are eager to find more opportunities in Finland.'

He said, 'Imports of raw materials were hampered due to Covid, as well as industrial production. We are worried about the second wave, which should be dealt internationally.'

Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Minister of Finland, Ville Skinnari, said, "Before Covid, Trade between the two countries expanded slowly but steadily. We hope we will get back to the path quickly."

He said, "Bangladesh has huge potentials to export more to Finland. We can do more and better together."

President of FBCCI Sheikh Fazle Fahim said, "Bangladesh is moving towards being a developed nation spearheaded by visionary Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

Highlighting long relationship of Bangladesh and Finland he informed, "We may explore trade recovery through bilateral value chain initiative utilizing Finland's cutting edge technology support and Bangladesh's production competitive edge, maximizing our global market access opportunities."

He suggested the Finnish companies like Wärtsilä can set up manufacturing plant in Bangladesh, and then can supply locally produced components to local and neighbouring markets. Healthcare, renewable energy, sustainable forestry, smart agriculture are also some of the highly prospective areas for joint partnership', he added.

President and CEO, FINNCHAM, Juho Romakkaniemi said, "Finnish companies are very interested in new business opportunities when Bangladesh is taking new steps in modernization of the economy.'

"We are interested in public and private investments in Bangladesh. But we must together develop our ways of benefiting from international development finance projects and public procurements," he added.

The FBCCI and the FINNCHAM jointly organized the event. Tipu Munshi and Ville Skinnari graced the occasion as chief guest and guest of honour respectively. Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Juho Romakkaniemi, Jenni Isola, Senior Adviser, FINNCHAM, Sonia Bashir Kabir, Advisor to FBCCI, Jaakko Eskola, President and CEO, Wärtsilä, Janne Kalliomäki, CEO, Mecalift and and Prof Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar, Advisor to FBCCI also spoke at the event.



