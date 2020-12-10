500 relief godowns to be set up in UZs

The government has taken initiative to establish 500 relief godowns in all upazilas across the country to ensure adequate supply of relief materials during the natural disasters. State Minister for Disaster Management Dr Enamur Rahman on Wednesday gave the information while addressing a programme arranged in Hotel Sonargaon in the city to inaugurate the 'Emergency Operational Dashboard' for easing disaster management system.

The online dashboard will contain overall preparation of the government for emergency management of disasters, graphs and zonal maps and its activities on relief and other services.

The state minister said that the initiative to build the godowns has been taken to ensure supply of necessary relief during any kinds of disaster, people face any area. The godowns will preserve relief materials for emergency supply. It would enhance efficiency and capacity to manage the situation by supplying relief products quickly.























