Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 4:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Aritry Suicide

Court defers trial to Jan 5

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Court Correspondent

A trial court on Wednesday fixed January 5 for hearing in the case filed for instigating suicide of a Viqarunnisa Noon School and College (VNSC) student, Aritry Adhikary.
Wednesday was fixed for cross examination of witness Beauty Adhikary, the mother of Aritry. Judge Robiul Alam of  3rd Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge  Court set the date following the time petition submitted by the accused.
Aritry was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in the capital's Shantinagar area on December 3 in  2018, hours after she and her parents were reportedly insulted by teachers as she was caught using a mobile phone during an examination.
Police on March 28 in  2019, filed a charge sheet against the then principal of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College Nazneen Ferdous and morning shift in-charge of the school's Bailey Road branch Zinat Akhtar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four held for smuggling Yaba into US
Explore trade opportunities with Finland
500 relief godowns to be set up in UZs
Court defers trial to Jan 5
80pc females cybercrime victims
Cabinet body okays imports of rice, fertilisers
Environ Minister urges UK to fight against climate change together
Climate change: Hasina seeks decisive global action to save planet


Latest News
37 more die of COVID in country
Lemonade opens in France
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold
Journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan
Policies once in lifetime opportunity to raise climate ambitions in region
Momen: Work plan prepared to untap blue economy potentials
Rohingya genocide survivors face extreme traumatic stress: Report
Man run over by microbus in Sirajganj
World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Most Read News
PM Hasina 39th most powerful women on Forbes list
COVID-19: 4,772 recoveries, 2,159 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs
Corona infected BNP leader Chowdhury Kamal dies
Defamation case filed against Khaleda-Tarique, 4 others
Safeguard measures versus regulatory duty
Implement projects in time: PM
Husband’s cruelties must stop
UN kept out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity: MoFA
Rights groups and Rohingya relocation
Lessons from older generation: Is a cheat code?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft