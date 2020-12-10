Court defers trial to Jan 5

A trial court on Wednesday fixed January 5 for hearing in the case filed for instigating suicide of a Viqarunnisa Noon School and College (VNSC) student, Aritry Adhikary.

Wednesday was fixed for cross examination of witness Beauty Adhikary, the mother of Aritry. Judge Robiul Alam of 3rd Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court set the date following the time petition submitted by the accused.

Aritry was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in the capital's Shantinagar area on December 3 in 2018, hours after she and her parents were reportedly insulted by teachers as she was caught using a mobile phone during an examination.

Police on March 28 in 2019, filed a charge sheet against the then principal of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College Nazneen Ferdous and morning shift in-charge of the school's Bailey Road branch Zinat Akhtar.



















