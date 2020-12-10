Video
Thursday, 10 December, 2020
80pc females cybercrime victims

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a webinar urged female cybercrime victims not to be silent rather they should report the crime so that potential cybercriminals would not dare commit such crime.
They also noted that potential cybercriminals could be more encouraged when crimes go unpunished.  'Safe Cyberspace for Women' organized by Human Rights Organization Article 19 Bangladesh on Wednesday.
Professor Dr Lafifa Jamal, Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering of University of Dhaka said criminals who use cyberspace to harass women get encouraged because there are too many cases and too few reports against cybercrime. "The perpetrators see that very less number of cybercrimes cases is brought to justice. This trend instigates them to commit more such crimes," she said.
She also advised women not to share their password even with the dearest ones so that their privacy could be protected.
She also noted that in many cases victim parents discourage their daughters from taking any legal steps which is not wise, rather parents should come forward to help their daughters to take necessary steps in this regards, she said.
Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Nazmul Alam of Cyber Crime Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said usually females are the victim in almost 80 percent of the complaints they receive.
He advised female users against using unsafe chat apps and sharing passwords with anyone.  "Always use the name as it is in your national identification card. Otherwise, Facebook authorities will not be able to do anything about a report if the user uses a fake name," he remarked.


