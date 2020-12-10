Environ Minister urges UK to fight against climate change together

Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin on Wednesday urged UK to join hands together to consolidate partnership to fight against the threat of climate change.

He also stressed the need for indentifying areas of collaboration in both adaptation and mitigation and then chalking out future plans to implement nature-based solution projects to combat climate change effectively.

The Environment Minister made this request on 9 December evening joining virtually from his official residence in Dhaka in the 2nd UK-Bangladesh Climate Change Action Partnership Forum titled 'How nature-based solutions can be used in Bangladesh and the UK to combat climate change'?

The webinar was jointly organized by the High commission of UK in Bangladesh and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh.

Keynote two titled 'Natural-based solutions for climate change adaptation and mitigation in the UK' was presented by Dr Mike Morecroft, Principal Specialist, and Climate Change at Natural England.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Honorary President Inter-Parliamentary Union, Rizwana Hassan, Advocate, Supreme Court, Bangladesh and Chief Executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association; Dave Tickner, Chief Advisor on Freshwater for WWF and Professor Alastair Driver FCIEEM, Director, Rewilding Britain were present as the Panelists on the occasion.

Professor Saleemul Huq and Simon Maxwell were the moderators of the event.











