Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 4:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Environ Minister urges UK to fight against climate change together

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin on Wednesday urged UK to join hands together to consolidate partnership to fight against the threat of climate change.
He also stressed the need for indentifying areas of collaboration in both adaptation and mitigation and then chalking out future plans to implement nature-based solution projects to combat climate change effectively.
The Environment Minister made this request on 9 December evening joining virtually from his official residence in Dhaka in the 2nd UK-Bangladesh Climate Change Action Partnership Forum titled 'How nature-based solutions can be used in Bangladesh and the UK to combat climate change'?
The webinar was jointly organized by the High commission of UK in Bangladesh and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh.
Keynote two titled 'Natural-based solutions for climate change adaptation and mitigation in the UK' was presented by Dr Mike Morecroft, Principal Specialist, and Climate Change at Natural England.
Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Honorary President Inter-Parliamentary Union, Rizwana Hassan, Advocate, Supreme Court, Bangladesh and Chief Executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association; Dave Tickner, Chief Advisor on Freshwater for WWF and Professor Alastair Driver FCIEEM, Director, Rewilding Britain were present as the Panelists on the occasion.
Professor Saleemul Huq and Simon Maxwell were the moderators of the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four held for smuggling Yaba into US
Explore trade opportunities with Finland
500 relief godowns to be set up in UZs
Court defers trial to Jan 5
80pc females cybercrime victims
Cabinet body okays imports of rice, fertilisers
Environ Minister urges UK to fight against climate change together
Climate change: Hasina seeks decisive global action to save planet


Latest News
37 more die of COVID in country
Lemonade opens in France
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold
Journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan
Policies once in lifetime opportunity to raise climate ambitions in region
Momen: Work plan prepared to untap blue economy potentials
Rohingya genocide survivors face extreme traumatic stress: Report
Man run over by microbus in Sirajganj
World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Most Read News
PM Hasina 39th most powerful women on Forbes list
COVID-19: 4,772 recoveries, 2,159 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs
Corona infected BNP leader Chowdhury Kamal dies
Defamation case filed against Khaleda-Tarique, 4 others
Safeguard measures versus regulatory duty
Implement projects in time: PM
Husband’s cruelties must stop
UN kept out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity: MoFA
Rights groups and Rohingya relocation
Lessons from older generation: Is a cheat code?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft