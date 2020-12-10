BANKING EVENTS

Dhaka North City Corporation Councilor (Ward No-20) Md. Nasir Uddin (Chief Guest) along with Bank Asia Deputy Managing Director Alamgir Hossain, Bank Asia Branch Heads of Dhaka North, distributing daily necessary consumer goods to 300 fire-affected families from Mohakhali Sattola slum of the capital recently. The fund for this initiative is created by Bank Asia family on the occasion of its 21st Anniversary. Bank has also started the distribution of daily necessary consumer goods to more than 5,000 needy and helpless people of the country who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. photo: Bank





Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Deputy Managing Director Md. Mosharraf Hossain (Chief Guest) along with Delduar Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Shoaib Mahmud , bank officials, businessmen, and social elites, inaugurating its Delduar Sub-Branch under Tangail Branch recently. photo: Bank