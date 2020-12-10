Video
PBL gets Ibrahim Khaled as an Independent Director

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

Prominent banker, former Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank and economist Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled has joined the Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Ltd (PBL) as an independent director. He was the managing director of Pubali Bank Limited from 2001 to 2006, said a press release.
Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled has been associated with the banking system of Bangladesh for almost six decades
He has also served as the Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Agrani Bank and Sonali Bank.
Later he was the deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank from 1996 to 2001. He also served as the chairman of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Krishi Bank.
Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled was awarded the Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah Gold Medal in 2009 and the Khan Bahadur Nawab Ali Chowdhury National Award in 2013 for his outstanding contribution in the field of banking and economy.
He has been the director, president of the executive council and a member of the board of trustees of Kochi Kachar Mela since since 2000.
Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled was born on 4 July 1941 in Gopalganj, And  holds a masters degree in Geography from Dhaka University and an MBA from IBA.


