Janata Bank reappoints Abdus Salam as MD

Janata Bank Ltd has reappointed Md Abdus Salam Azad as the Managing Director (MD) and CEO on Wednesday last for the second time, says a press release.

On 5 December 2017he was first appointed as CEO and Managing Director of Janata Bank Ltd. He completed successfully his first tenure.

He joined as the Deputy Managing Director of Janata Bank on 7th April, 2016. Prior to joining in Janata Bank Ltd, he served as the Deputy Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB).

He obtained BA (Hons.) and MA (English Language & Literature) degrees from the University of Rajshahi. He is also a Diplomaed Associate (DAIBB) from the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (IBB).

Md. Abdus Salam Azad started his banking carrier in 1983 as Senior Officer of Janata Bank. Before adorning the position of Deputy Managing Director, he served as General Manager in Janata Bank Limited in various capacities.

Md. Abdus Salam Azad participated in the Great Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 after successful completion of his training in India.

















