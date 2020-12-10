Video
Dr Zaid Bakht reappointed as Agrani Bank chairman

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

The government has re-appointed Dr Zaid Bakht as chairman at the state-owned Agrani Bank for the next three years.
His appointment as chairman of the bank has been made for the third time in a row since 2014.
The post of the chairman of the Board of directors of the bank remained vacant since December 3 last.
The order signed by Md Jehad Uddin, a Deputy Secretary at the Financial Institutions Division was issued on December 7.
Before joining the bank as director and chairman, Dr Bakht had served as the director research at the state-owned BIDS.


