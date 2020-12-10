Httpool partners with Digital Summit 2020

Httpool Bangladesh, Facebook Authorized Sales Partner in the country, is the new "Powered by" partner for Bangladesh Brand Forum's (BBF) Digital Summit and Digital Marketing Awards 2020.

Httpool representative Rohan Noronha, Sr. Media Director and Facebook ASP Lead, Bangladesh and Tithi Chowdhury, Facebook Client Partner, Httpool Bangladesh were in the jury panel for the award categories 'Best Use of Facebook', 'Best Use of Youtube' and 'Best Use of Instagram'.

The Digital Summit and Awards is an initiative by the BBF to empower the digital marketing agencies and professionals in Bangladesh, says a press release.

It is also to inspire and honor digital marketing practices in the country. The Summit will be bringing together leading and global industry professionals, decision-makers, and thought leaders under one roof.

These leaders will come together to exchange and share experiences about all aspects of digital marketing. The theme for this year's summit is "Bringing Digital at the Core".

This will be the 7th edition of the Digital Summit and the 4th for Digital Marketing Awards. The gala events will take place virtually on December 11 and 12, 2020.

Httpool Bangladesh Country Director Kazi Monirul Kabir will be presenting a keynote paper on "Digital Transformation of SME in the Post COVID World".

Httpool speakers will also be taking part in a panel discussion along with several other notable leading industry professionals. The panel will be centered around "Social Media-Networking Platform/Behavior Manipulator".

To round off their contribution, Httpool will present a case study on Facebook's impact on ad and message recall for Robi's 4.5G Network.

"It is a great honor to be partnering with Bangladesh Brand Forum and be a part of the Digital Summit," the press release quoted Httpool's Kazi Monirul Kabir as saying.





















