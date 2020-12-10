Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Bangladesh Post Office has announced its determination to provide all digital services of everyday life from its platform.

In order to translate the conviction into reality, the fastest growing digital financial service provider in Bangladesh has rolled out a new campaign "Everything is possible with Nagad," says a press release.

Nagad users can already make an online purchase, pay water, gas, electricity and internet bills, and deposit insurance premiums using this platform. Nagad is working to include all other necessary services to the platform shortly to make the users life easy and hassle-free.

It has always been easy for customers to avail services of Nagad starting from opening an account through the easiest way. Initially, users were able to open the accounts through digital know your customers (Digital KYC). Now they can open an account within a few seconds just by dialling *167# and set up the PIN.

Nagad has been working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic to make life easier for the people. As a result, they can make payment through Nagad by availing any emergency services from the comfort of their homes. This is keeping crores of families safe from the deadly virus.

Nagad, the state-run MFS provider, has signed partnership deals with about 12,000 merchants all across the country to make the users' life comfortable. The merchants include Meena Bazar, Unimart, Pran-RFL, Walton Plaza, Best Electronics, Bay Emporium and Wholesale Club of Jamuna Group where clients are making payments through Nagad for their purchases.

About 500 e-commerce platforms have already been linked with Nagad, allowing users to carry out online purchases and making payment digitally. Nagad is equally popular in the F-commerce segment as fund transfer is easy. And as the cash-out charge is the lowest at Tk 9.99 per Tk 1,000 withdrawal, Nagad is the most popular platform for any transactions.

Nagad is the only MFS operator that has forged partnerships with delivery companies, so that product distribution and delivery is hassle-free. It has introduced an innovative service in association with delivery firm Paperfly where customers can make payments through Nagad for purchases after getting the delivery of a product.

"Nagad is offering various attractive offers, including cash-back, to expand digital commerce. Nagad has recently embraced the tagline of "Everything is possible with Nagad" to encourage people to lead a digital life and develop the digital culture in the country," the press release quoted Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk as saying on the performance of Nagad.



