Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 4:57 PM
Asian markets cheered by fresh hopes for US stimulus

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

HONG KONG, Dec 9: Asian markets mostly rose Wednesday as investors cheered news that the White House had put forward a fresh stimulus proposal of more than $900 billion, lifting hopes US lawmakers could pass a deal before Christmas.
The prospect of a rescue package for the world's top economy helped revive equities, which have drifted for most of the month after November's surge, while the rollout of vaccines in Britain and imminent authorisation in the US has added to the optimism.
However, spiking virus cases around the world and the imposition of tough containment measures continues to cast a long, dark shadow over trading floors.
Eyes are also on Brussels, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to hold crunch talks with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on a post-Brexit trade deal.
Equities have struggled this week as focus has been on the disease but US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin provided a much-needed shot in the arm Tuesday when he said he had presented Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a new economic rescue package.
The $916 billion plan is bigger than the $908 billion proposal put forward last week by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, and Mnuchin said it includes money for state and local governments and "robust liability protections for businesses, schools and universities".    -AFP


