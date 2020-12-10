Video
UK, EU make progress on N Ireland, but trade deal in doubt

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Dec 9: Britain and the European Union on Tuesday solved one thorny problem in their divorce, the status of Northern Ireland, but warned that the chances of a post-Brexit trade deal by a year-end deadline is slipping away.
Britain is due to leave the EU's economic structures on Jan 1, a rupture that could cause upheaval for businesses on both sides of the English Channel if there is no trade agreement.
With negotiators deadlocked on key issues, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet in Brussels in the next few days to seek a way forward. But both sides downplayed the chances of a breakthrough.
Johnson said the situation at the moment is very tricky. But hope springs eternal. I will do my best to sort it out if we can, he said.
The UK left the EU on Jan 31 after 47 years of membership, but remains within the blocs tariff-free single market and customs union until the end of the year. Reaching a trade deal by then would ensure there are no tariffs and quotas on trade in goods on Jan 1, although there would still be new costs and red tape for businesses.    —AP


