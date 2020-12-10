Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 4:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Casio launches drive against fake products

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent

Casio with the assistance of RAB check fake Casio products at a shop at Patuatuly Bazaar, Dhaka on Tuesday.

Casio with the assistance of RAB check fake Casio products at a shop at Patuatuly Bazaar, Dhaka on Tuesday.

Casio, a leading consumer goods brand has launched an awareness drive in Bangladesh against importers, wholesalers and retailers dealing in fake Casio products.
In a swift and well-coordinated action, Casio has successfully conducted raid action against wholesalers and retailers in Patuatuly Bazaar, Dhaka, Bangladesh with the assistance of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), on Tuesday.
Accordingly the law enforcement authorities have seized large quantities of fake Casio calculators and packaging materials during the raid action.
Through this market sweep action, the brand wishes to strongly convey the message that the protection of its intellectual property rights and the interest of the customers at large is of paramount importance to it.
Some local brands are making undue profits by copying the designs/packaging of popular Casio products under their own brand name and the brand reserves the right to take appropriate legal action against the wrong doers.
In addition to consumers falling prey to unfair practices, damage to brand reputation, revenue loss to the country, sale of counterfeit products also affects the health and environment.
Thus, Casio is aggressively running awareness drives via print and digital media, through communication at point of sale, SMS facility to check authenticity of the original calculators and various ATL and BTL activities to fight the counterfeit markets in Bangladesh and educating customers by creating awareness about the genuine Casio products.
 "Casio shall continue to run these aggressive campaigns to clean up the market of fake Casio products in order to protect its Intellectual Property Rights, brand image and the interest of the customers at large.  We would take this opportunity to thank RAB for this raid action," said in a statement.
As an extension to Casio's efforts in fighting counterfeits, the brand has started unique engraved serial numbering on each calculator and by sending a SMS on +880 4445602222 customers can verify whether their calculator is Original or Fake.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
PBL gets Ibrahim Khaled as an Independent Director
Janata Bank reappoints Abdus Salam as MD
Dr Zaid Bakht reappointed as Agrani Bank chairman
UK will suspend tariffs on US goods in bid to ease aircraft trade row
Etihad Airways has committed to neutralise CO2 emissions
Saudi delists Kernal rice trademark on Pakistan’s objection
UN raises $370m for 2021 emergency fund


Latest News
37 more die of COVID in country
Lemonade opens in France
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold
Journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan
Policies once in lifetime opportunity to raise climate ambitions in region
Momen: Work plan prepared to untap blue economy potentials
Rohingya genocide survivors face extreme traumatic stress: Report
Man run over by microbus in Sirajganj
World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Most Read News
PM Hasina 39th most powerful women on Forbes list
COVID-19: 4,772 recoveries, 2,159 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs
Corona infected BNP leader Chowdhury Kamal dies
Defamation case filed against Khaleda-Tarique, 4 others
Safeguard measures versus regulatory duty
Implement projects in time: PM
Husband’s cruelties must stop
UN kept out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity: MoFA
Rights groups and Rohingya relocation
Lessons from older generation: Is a cheat code?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft