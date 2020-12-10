Casio launches drive against fake products



Casio with the assistance of RAB check fake Casio products at a shop at Patuatuly Bazaar, Dhaka on Tuesday.

In a swift and well-coordinated action, Casio has successfully conducted raid action against wholesalers and retailers in Patuatuly Bazaar, Dhaka, Bangladesh with the assistance of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), on Tuesday.

Accordingly the law enforcement authorities have seized large quantities of fake Casio calculators and packaging materials during the raid action.

Through this market sweep action, the brand wishes to strongly convey the message that the protection of its intellectual property rights and the interest of the customers at large is of paramount importance to it.

Some local brands are making undue profits by copying the designs/packaging of popular Casio products under their own brand name and the brand reserves the right to take appropriate legal action against the wrong doers.

In addition to consumers falling prey to unfair practices, damage to brand reputation, revenue loss to the country, sale of counterfeit products also affects the health and environment.

Thus, Casio is aggressively running awareness drives via print and digital media, through communication at point of sale, SMS facility to check authenticity of the original calculators and various ATL and BTL activities to fight the counterfeit markets in Bangladesh and educating customers by creating awareness about the genuine Casio products.

"Casio shall continue to run these aggressive campaigns to clean up the market of fake Casio products in order to protect its Intellectual Property Rights, brand image and the interest of the customers at large. We would take this opportunity to thank RAB for this raid action," said in a statement.

As an extension to Casio's efforts in fighting counterfeits, the brand has started unique engraved serial numbering on each calculator and by sending a SMS on +880 4445602222 customers can verify whether their calculator is Original or Fake.

























