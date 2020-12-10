Padma Bank seeks waiver of Tk 144cr outstanding fine

Padma Bank, formerly known as Farmers Bank, has asked Bangladesh Bank (BB) to waive fines along with interest of Tk 144 crore levied for failing to maintain mandated cash reserve ratio (CRR) and the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) in 2017 and 2018.

Owing to an extreme liquidity crisis, the former Farmers Bank was unable to maintain the two, said a high official of the central bank seeking anonymity. Subsequently, BB imposed fines, which the bank failed to pay as well, he said. The fine alone with interest now stands at Tk 144 crore. Of the total amount, about Tk 89 crore pertains to SLR shortfall and Tk 55 crore to CRR shortfall, said the BB official.

On November 4 last year, Padma Bank applied to BB to pardon the entire amount. At a board meeting in January this year, it was decided that the bank would be given five years to clear the amount.

But the bank seems reluctant to pay the outstanding at all and has applied for waiver once again. The BB board of directors is yet to take a decision on the matter and rather prefers to forward the matter to the finance ministry.

"The issue has been discussed in the board meeting and the unanimous position is that the government has the sole authority in this regard, " said Md. Serajul Islam, spokesperson of the BB.

Contacted, Md. Ehsan Khasru, managing director and chief executive officer of Padma Bank, said: "We are not responsible for the large sum of fines imposed when the Farmers Bank was involved in various problems, including liquidity crisis."

"The fines and the accompanying interest should be waived as it is an big obstacle for us in moving forward," Khasru said adding the irregularities and loan scams had taken place under Farmers Bank but it is hurting the image of the Padma Bank.





























