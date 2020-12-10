Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 4:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Padma Bank seeks waiver of Tk 144cr outstanding fine

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Padma Bank, formerly known as Farmers Bank, has asked Bangladesh Bank (BB) to waive fines along with interest of Tk 144 crore levied for failing to maintain mandated cash reserve ratio (CRR) and the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) in 2017 and 2018.
Owing to an extreme liquidity crisis, the former Farmers Bank was unable to maintain the two, said a high official of the central bank seeking anonymity. Subsequently, BB imposed fines, which the bank failed to pay as well, he said. The fine alone with interest now stands at Tk 144 crore. Of the total amount, about Tk 89 crore pertains to SLR shortfall and Tk 55 crore to CRR shortfall, said the BB official.
On November 4 last year, Padma Bank applied to BB to pardon the entire amount. At a board meeting in January this year, it was decided that the bank would be given five years to clear the amount.
But the bank seems reluctant to pay the outstanding at all and has applied for waiver once again. The BB board of directors is yet to take a decision on the matter and rather prefers to forward the matter to the finance ministry.
"The issue has been discussed in the board meeting and the unanimous position is that the government has the sole authority in this regard, " said Md. Serajul Islam, spokesperson of the BB.
Contacted, Md. Ehsan Khasru, managing director and chief executive officer of Padma Bank, said: "We are not responsible for the large sum of fines imposed when the Farmers Bank was involved in various problems, including liquidity crisis."
"The fines and the accompanying interest should be waived as it is an big obstacle for us in moving forward," Khasru said adding the irregularities and loan scams had taken place under Farmers Bank but it is hurting the image of the Padma Bank.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
PBL gets Ibrahim Khaled as an Independent Director
Janata Bank reappoints Abdus Salam as MD
Dr Zaid Bakht reappointed as Agrani Bank chairman
UK will suspend tariffs on US goods in bid to ease aircraft trade row
Etihad Airways has committed to neutralise CO2 emissions
Saudi delists Kernal rice trademark on Pakistan’s objection
UN raises $370m for 2021 emergency fund


Latest News
37 more die of COVID in country
Lemonade opens in France
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold
Journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan
Policies once in lifetime opportunity to raise climate ambitions in region
Momen: Work plan prepared to untap blue economy potentials
Rohingya genocide survivors face extreme traumatic stress: Report
Man run over by microbus in Sirajganj
World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Most Read News
PM Hasina 39th most powerful women on Forbes list
COVID-19: 4,772 recoveries, 2,159 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs
Corona infected BNP leader Chowdhury Kamal dies
Defamation case filed against Khaleda-Tarique, 4 others
Safeguard measures versus regulatory duty
Implement projects in time: PM
Husband’s cruelties must stop
UN kept out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity: MoFA
Rights groups and Rohingya relocation
Lessons from older generation: Is a cheat code?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft