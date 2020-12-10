Stocks return to gaining tracks on bargain hunting

Stocks returned to gaining tracks on Wednesday after a day of decline as bargain hunters started buying prospective shares for gains at both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 20.08 points or 0.39 per cent to 5,069 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 6.87 points to 1,767 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 5.19 points to 1,163 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE stood at Tk 8.25 billion, which was nearly 15 per cent higher than the previous day's turnover of Tk 7.19 billion. Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 355 issues traded, 147 ended higher, 119 lower and 89 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 165,408 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 323.09 million shares and mutual fund units. The market capitalisation of DSE rose to Tk 4,062 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 4048 billion in the previous day. Beximco Pharma dominated the turnover chart with 4.20 million shares worth Tk 594 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco, Rupali Insurance, IFIC Bank and Republic Insurance. Saif Powertec was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Power Grid Company of Bangladesh was the worst loser, losing 3.79 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 58 points to 14,531 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 32 points to 8,746 as the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 132 advanced, 88 declined and 51 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 14.86 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 314 million.













