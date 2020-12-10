Salman for injecting Sukuk Bond in BD financial system

Prime Minister's adviser on private industry and investment Salman F. Rahman laid emphasis on introduction of 'Sukuk Bond' for long term investment in the country's financial system.

"The treasury bonds will be listed very soon and many financial establishment are preparing for listing of their Islamic bond in the stock market, he said adding many corporate houses are also looking for it.

The business leader made the observations while addressing a virtual roundtable discussion on "Sukuk Bond in the city on Tuesday. He said it would open a new frontier for financing instruments in the country's corporate sector, said a press release.

Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) and City Bank Capital organised the dialogue.

Salman said there is a huge demand for long term bonds. Its requirements are high and acceptance is also huge as Islamic Financing instruments in Bangladesh having a majority Muslim population.

He said that the government is looking and reforming at the Bankruptcy Law, Company Act etc to address the issues related to bond market.

"The laws are being amended; reviewed and new laws are being framed. Hence, this is the right time to take initiatives on how to bring Islamic Financing and Sukuk in the market," he added.

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim also spoke on the occasion.

She said Malaysia is rising as global leader in Islamic banking and finance for several decades and maintained top position in the world as leader of the Sukuk loans.

Sukuk can create opportunities for investors from Malaysia to look into Bangladesh as another potential investment destination, she added adding that the world is facing an unprecedented investment crisis in the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Sukuk may be a long shot remedy.

BMCCI President Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul (Rocky) presided over the discussion. He said Sukuk is becoming an important asset class for investors from both conventional and Islamic backgrounds.

By the same token, it is also attracting the attention of sovereign, multilateral and corporate issuers worldwide, he added.











