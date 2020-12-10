PIFIC project launched to boost export competitiveness

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday launched the export competitiveness project for four specific sectors of the economy now lagging behind and called upon country's businesses to take advantage of the facilities it offers.

It particularly aims at promoting Public Investment Facility for Infrastructure Constraints (PIFIC) to increase export of those sectors to global market. It gives emphasis to develop and diversify leather, medicine, jute and light engineering products by creating skilled manpower.

The minister said the project would also support government efforts to achieve SDGs by 2030 and develop the country status by 2041. The PIFIC was opened online in the city. It is a significant component of the 'Export Competitiveness for Jobs' (EC4J) project of the ministry of commerce.

Tipu Munshi said the $40 million fund will be spent for export infrastructure development of the industrial clusters and businessmen should take benefit of this to catch global market with Bangladeshi products.

"The government provided stimulus packages to sustain business challenges and continue economic position during Covid-19. We took EC4J project to eliminate poverty and increase export earnings. Youth participation is significant here," he said.

The minister said that it is an important time as the country is observing Bangabandhu's birth centenary and poised to celebrate 50 year of golden jubilee next year. "We all have to work together to the country forward," he added.

Project Director and Additional Secretary of Commerce Ministry Md Obaidul Azam urged businessmen to apply quickly to get benefit under the project.

The Secretary of the ministry Dr Md Jafar Uddin, WB private sector specialist Md Jashim Uddin, President of Bangladesh plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA), Saiful Islam, President of Leather Goods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association (LFMEA) were present.

Nazmul Hassan, President, Bangladesh PET Flakes Manufacturer & Exporter's Association (BPFMEA); Md Salahuddin Ahmed, Director of Bangladesh Competition Commission and other also joined the event. .

PIFIC functionaries said suitable applications for financing infrastructure investment will be selected as per guidelines and nominated candidates will get active assist in formulating a complete project proposal.

Services provided by the PIFIC programme will include feasibility study, project evaluation, technical design, preparation of procurement document and monitoring service during project implementation period.
























