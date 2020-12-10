Bangladesh wins Best Award at 15th Abuja Int’l Trade Fair



Bangladesh embassy officials wait to welcome visitors at their stall at the 15th Abuja International Trade Fair that concluded in the Nigerian capital on December 4.

Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria actively participated in the Trade Fair under the theme 'Trade and Commerce Beyond Borders.' It was held by Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), said a press release on Tuesday.

During the fair, exhibitors, visitors, buyers and sellers praised products on display at Bangladesh stall. On the sidelines of the Trade Fair, Bangladesh Mission officials also met a number of CEOs of different companies and potential importers.

The High Commission received the 'Best Award' from the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry on December 7. The Bangladesh High Commission statement said Bangladesh government goals of 'Economic Diplomacy' proved highly successful through participation of Trade Fair in the most populated African country.

Nigeria's minister for Industries, Trade and Investment Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo formally inaugurated the trade fair. Alh. Muhammad Musa Bello, Minister of Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria and Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others, were present at the opening of the fair.

Bidosh Chandra Barman, First Secretary and Acting High Commissioner was present at the inaugural ceremony along with Ambassadors/High Commissioners, local dignitaries and the business leaders at the 15th annual Expo.

Two ministers along with other dignitaries then visited the Bangladesh Stall and appreciated the products on display while making a tour. The High Commission put up a large stall, and put on display products including pharmaceuticals, ceramic, jute and leather products, ready-made garments, handicrafts, tea, electrical and home appliances and agro-products.

On this occasion documentaries on Bangladesh spectacular economic development were aired to show attractive investment environment prevails in the country.

Bangladesh Mission received 6 (six) 'Best' awards at various Fairs in Nigeria in the last two years 2018, 2019). Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and 6th largest oil producer in the world.



















