Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 4:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh wins Best Award at 15th Abuja Int’l Trade Fair

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh embassy officials wait to welcome visitors at their stall at the 15th Abuja International Trade Fair that concluded in the Nigerian capital on December 4.

Bangladesh embassy officials wait to welcome visitors at their stall at the 15th Abuja International Trade Fair that concluded in the Nigerian capital on December 4.

Bangladesh received 'Best Award' for impressive performance and lasting contribution at the 15th Abuja International Trade Fair held on November 24 to December 4 at Abuja in Nigeria.
Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria actively participated in the    Trade Fair under the theme 'Trade and Commerce Beyond Borders.' It was held by Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), said a press release on Tuesday.
During the fair, exhibitors, visitors, buyers and sellers praised products on display at Bangladesh stall. On the sidelines of the Trade Fair, Bangladesh Mission officials also met a number of CEOs of different companies and potential importers.
The High Commission received the 'Best Award' from the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry on December 7. The Bangladesh High Commission statement said Bangladesh government goals   of 'Economic Diplomacy' proved highly successful through participation of Trade Fair in the most populated African country.
Nigeria's minister for Industries, Trade and Investment Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo formally inaugurated the trade fair. Alh. Muhammad Musa Bello, Minister of Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria and Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others, were present at the opening of the fair.  
Bidosh Chandra Barman, First Secretary and Acting High Commissioner was present at the inaugural ceremony along with Ambassadors/High Commissioners, local dignitaries and the business leaders at the 15th annual Expo.
Two ministers along with other dignitaries then visited the Bangladesh Stall and appreciated the products on display while making a tour. The High Commission put up a large stall, and put on display products including pharmaceuticals, ceramic, jute and leather products, ready-made garments, handicrafts, tea, electrical and home appliances and agro-products.
On this occasion documentaries on Bangladesh spectacular economic development were aired to show attractive investment environment prevails in the country.
Bangladesh Mission received 6 (six) 'Best' awards at various Fairs in Nigeria in the last two years 2018, 2019). Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and 6th largest oil producer in the world.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
PBL gets Ibrahim Khaled as an Independent Director
Janata Bank reappoints Abdus Salam as MD
Dr Zaid Bakht reappointed as Agrani Bank chairman
UK will suspend tariffs on US goods in bid to ease aircraft trade row
Etihad Airways has committed to neutralise CO2 emissions
Saudi delists Kernal rice trademark on Pakistan’s objection
UN raises $370m for 2021 emergency fund


Latest News
37 more die of COVID in country
Lemonade opens in France
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold
Journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan
Policies once in lifetime opportunity to raise climate ambitions in region
Momen: Work plan prepared to untap blue economy potentials
Rohingya genocide survivors face extreme traumatic stress: Report
Man run over by microbus in Sirajganj
World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Most Read News
PM Hasina 39th most powerful women on Forbes list
COVID-19: 4,772 recoveries, 2,159 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs
Corona infected BNP leader Chowdhury Kamal dies
Defamation case filed against Khaleda-Tarique, 4 others
Safeguard measures versus regulatory duty
Implement projects in time: PM
Husband’s cruelties must stop
UN kept out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity: MoFA
Rights groups and Rohingya relocation
Lessons from older generation: Is a cheat code?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft