Wednesday, 9 December, 2020, 9:12 AM
Advance Search
Front Page

Promotion spree in civil bureaucracy

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The civil bureaucracy is facing a big trouble with its officials as most admin cadre posts have additional officials except the posts of junior level assistant secretaries (AS) and senior assistant secretaries (SAS).
As a result, most admin cadre officials are working at the desks of junior officials due to shortage of desks of their ranks.
Under this circumstance the Public Administration Ministry has taken steps to promote around 400 senior officials of three tiers to upper ranks.
Of them, senior assistant secretaries will get promotion as deputy secretary (DS), DSs as joint secretary (JS) and JSs as additional secretary.
To elevate ranks of the officials, the PA Ministry has started preparing lists of the      qualified officials considering the proposal of the ministries and divisions to place them before the meeting of Superior Selection Board led by Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.
The Superior Selection Board will finalize the lists of officers scrutinizing names from the proposed lists.
However, PA Ministry's Additional Secretary (Appointment, Promotion and Deputation) Md. Mokammel Hossain rejected any move for promotion, saying, "No move to promotion has started yet.".
Meanwhile, athe PA Ministry sources said it is preparing proposal for promotion taking lists of officials from the ministries and divisions. After October and November, the PA Ministry sent letters to the ministries and divisions.
Sources said Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) admin cadre officials of BCS 27th batch would be considered for promoting as DS now.
Officials of other 26 cadres will also be considered for the elevation. At the same time, the officials who were deprived (left out) earlier would also be considered based on their annual carrier report. At present, 76 secretaries and senior secretaries and similar rank officials in the administration are working against 73 approved posts for such officials.
Of them, Wahidul Islam Khan was attached to the PA Ministry while two others are working in the grade-1 posts (considered as secretary with the rank of additional secretary).
In the grade-1 posts, some 17 other additional secretaries are serving. At the same time, 534 additional secretaries are working against its 212 approved posts while there are 738 joint secretaries in the bureaucracy against only 502 posts and 1,634 DSs against 1,324 posts.
Besides, there are around 1,672 SASs and 1,496 ASs working in junior level posts. The number of SAS and AS is not sufficient to handle the central and field level offices of the administration.
Considering the situation, the government has already issued notification for recruitment through BCS-43 for some 1,814 cadre officers including 300 for admin cadre.
Sources said resentment is prevailing among the officials who were not promoted to the upper ranks despite promotion spree in the administration. The left out officers would be considered for the promotion. At the same time, some officers of regular batches will also be considered.


