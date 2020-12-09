Several foreign firms keen to build Bay Terminal

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 8: The government has decided to build and operate the Bay Terminal, the biggest project of the country's prime sea port, Chattogram, under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

In this regard, several foreign firms have already shown interest for the project. Of them, Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) and the Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia have already submitted their proposals as BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) method under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

According to CPA sources, PSA is the first choice for construction and operation of the Bay terminal.

The CPA has already selected a consultant for conducting a feasibility study for the construction of the proposed Bay Terminal. According to CPA sources, "Sellhorn" of Germany has been selected by the board. This proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Shipping for approval.

With the approval of the Ministry, Sellhorn is expected to be appointed as consultant in the first week of next month.

After completion of the feasibility study, the CPA will invite contractors for construction and operation of the project. Then the appointed contractor will go for implementation of the giant project.

Jafar Alam, Member Planning and Development of CPA, told the Daily Observer that the feasibility study and appointment of contractor might be completed in 2022.

So, the construction works of the project are likely to begin in 2022 which is expected to be completed in 2026, he said.

CPA sources said after completion of the feasibility study, the CPA will prepare a DPP (Development Project Proposal) of the project. Then a project director (PD) will be appointed.

The project was proposed aiming to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy as the completion of the project will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion of the terminals. The construction of the Bay Terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.

Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times. Sources said the Bay Terminal has been proposed on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal. It is near the Chattogram Port and Chittagong Export Processing Zone.

Primarily, 907 acres of land have been identified for the terminal. Of them, 68 acres of land are privately-owned. The rest 839 acres are government land.

As per primary plans, three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal-2 will be constructed.

The terminals will have two dolphin jetties-one for handling coal to be imported for coal-fired plants in Bangladesh and the other for handling cement clinkers.





