

Cabinet Secy Anwarul gets 2-yr extension

The Public Administra-tion Ministry on Tuesday issued a gazette notification confirming the extension of the Cabinet Secretary's service tenure.

According to the gazette, contractual service period of one year of Khandker Anwarul Islam will expire on December 15 this year. His contract has been extended by two more years till December 15 of 2022.

Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) admin cadre officer Khandker Anwarul Islam joined as Cabinet Secretary on October 28 in 2019.

Before joining as Cabinet Secretary, he had served as

Senior Secretary to the Bridges Division and chief executive of Bangladesh Bridges Authority (BBA) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges.

His wife Kamrun Nahar started post retirement leave (PRL) from the civil service this month after serving a year as Information Secretary.

Before joining as Information Secretary, BCS information cadre officer Kamrun Nahar had also served as Principal Information Officer of the government.





Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam has been given a two-year extension in service as the government has decided to extend his contractual service.The Public Administra-tion Ministry on Tuesday issued a gazette notification confirming the extension of the Cabinet Secretary's service tenure.According to the gazette, contractual service period of one year of Khandker Anwarul Islam will expire on December 15 this year. His contract has been extended by two more years till December 15 of 2022.Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) admin cadre officer Khandker Anwarul Islam joined as Cabinet Secretary on October 28 in 2019.Before joining as Cabinet Secretary, he had served asSenior Secretary to the Bridges Division and chief executive of Bangladesh Bridges Authority (BBA) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges.His wife Kamrun Nahar started post retirement leave (PRL) from the civil service this month after serving a year as Information Secretary.Before joining as Information Secretary, BCS information cadre officer Kamrun Nahar had also served as Principal Information Officer of the government.