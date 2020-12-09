BD among 17 countries to get coronavirus vaccine on priority basis

Bangladesh is one of the 17 countries in the world that is getting coronavrus vaccine on priority basis in the first phase. But it is not possible to vaccinate all people instantly as the country would not get the required amount of vaccine at once.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) however, confirms that gradually all will be vaccinated.

Considering the availability of vaccines primarily, those at high risk of Covid-19 infection will be vaccinated such as health workers, front-runners, less immune people, elderly people, chronic patients, educational workers, mass transportation workers and the media workers. It was decided at the meeting that monitoring committees will be formed at the national, district and upazila levels to prepare lists of priority groups and provide vaccinations before the beginning of the mass vaccination activities.

Corona vaccine may be a balance to Covid-19, but not a 100 per cent solution. That is what the World Health Organization (WHO) said 'even after the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine, there will be many opportunities for the virus to spread. Even then, the infected person will have to remain in isolation, including continuing corona identification tests and they have to be taken care of separately. Vaccines will play an important role in combating the coronavirus, but they will not stop the pandemic.'

In a recent programme, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said, "All the people of the country will be vaccinated against coronavirus in phases as it is not possible to vaccinate all people at the same time."

Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General of DGHS, said, "How, whom and when the vaccine will be given in the country has already been planned. Everyone will get corona vaccine but not all together. They will get it in stages. Until then, everyone has to show patience because it is not only Bangladesh no other country in the world has the capacity to vaccinate everyone at once. So those who need to be given first will be given first."

According to the DGHS, Bangladesh is getting 6 million or 68 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine from Gavi-Covax which should be prescribed in two doses per person. Bangladesh will get this vaccine step by step at the rate of 20 per cent of the total population by 2021.

Former Director of Disease Control of Bangladesh, Be-Nazir Ahmed, said, 'With the first dose of the vaccine, the body will not form a protective zone. If you take the vaccine again, the coronavirus will not enter the body anymore, this is also not right. According to the rules of some vaccines, another dose should be taken 21 or 28 days after the first dose. Then there will be a general improvement in immunity. However, the overall effectiveness will depend on two factors. Firstly, the quality of the vaccine, and secondly, our body's own immune system. Everyone's immunity is not the same. So the vaccine will not give the same result to all."

"The vaccine has been effective for up to 6 months so far. It may grow further. But we have to wait more to be sure. Vaccine authority also said that it is not yet known whether the vaccine can be taken again after 6 months. Again there is no chance of taking too much dose at once. It can be the opposite reaction. Even if you get vaccinated again, you have to follow the hygiene rules," he added.

He further said, "There is a risk of getting the coronavirus through the nose after getting the vaccine. In that case it may be seen that the virus is breeding in the nose. Sneezing and coughing can cause another infection. So there is a risk of becoming a carrier after getting the vaccine. So it is easy to say that you have to wear mask for the protection of others, you have to follow the hygiene rules."





