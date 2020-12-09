Video
Wednesday, 9 December, 2020
Front Page

32 C-19 deaths, 2,202 infections in 24 hours

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

With the deaths of 32 more people from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, the death toll from the deadly virus in the country reached 6,906, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
 As many as 2,202 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 481,945, the release added.
Besides, 2,571 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 401,194 with 83.24 per cent recovery rate.
A total of 17,084 samples were tested in 137 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
The latest day's infection rate was 12.89 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country to date was 16.65 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.
Among the 32 deceased, 25 were men and seven were women.  They all died at different hospitals across the country. Moreover, 23 of them died in Dhaka, six in Chattogram, and one each in Barishal, Sylhet, and Rangpur divisions. Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of infections reached 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.
However, the number of global coronavirus cases has crossed 67.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
According to data compiled by JHU, the caseload reached 67,564,565 while the death toll climbed to 1,544,148 as of Tuesday morning.


