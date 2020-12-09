Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 December, 2020, 9:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BSF kills two Bangladeshis in Thakurgaon

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent 

THAKURGAON, Dec 8: Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Betna border in Haripur upazila of the district early Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Najir Uddin, 30, son of Bhaku Mohamamd of Haripur upazila; and Rabiul Islam, 20, son of Abdul Majid of Baliadangi upazila of the district.
SM Aurangazeb, officer-in-charge of Haripur Police
Station, said the BSF members of Phulbari camp opened fire on the duo while they were trying to enter India through the border pillar No 367, leaving them injured.
However, they managed to return to their families with bullet injuries and died while being taken to Haripur Upazila Health Complex.  Police recovered the bodies and sent them to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.
Lt Col Shahidul Islam, commander of Border Guard Bangladesh Battalion-50, said they have urged BSF to hold a commander-level flag meeting.  A protest letter will be issued in this regard, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mt Everest grows by a metre to new height
Promotion spree in civil bureaucracy
UK starts Covid vaccine drive as grandmother, 90, gets first jab
Several foreign firms keen to build Bay Terminal
Cabinet Secy Anwarul gets 2-yr extension
BD among 17 countries to get coronavirus vaccine on priority basis
32 C-19 deaths, 2,202 infections in 24 hours
BSF kills two Bangladeshis in Thakurgaon


Latest News
Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca
Chattogram cement top place beating Khulna
Coordinated public transport system in capital from April 1
Three-day ‘Digital World-2020’ begins Tuesday
Former top US cyber official sues Trump campaign, lawyer over threats
US’s CDC offers help for vaccine prioritisation in Bangladesh
Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown
Stop chasing small fries and keeping big fish untouched: TIB
Father, son stabbed dead in Sirajganj
Can’t win any game if we play like this: Shanto
Most Read News
My village my town
Rooppur under-construction building collapses; 10 hurt
COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh
Indian BSF kills two Bangladeshis on Thakurgaon border
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 11hrs
5 die in Tangail two trucks collision
History of Bangladesh and required caution to avoid alteration
4 remanded for vandalising Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia
DSCC faces bar during eviction drive in Phulbaria
BERC to fix retail prices of LPG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft