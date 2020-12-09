BSF kills two Bangladeshis in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Dec 8: Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Betna border in Haripur upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Najir Uddin, 30, son of Bhaku Mohamamd of Haripur upazila; and Rabiul Islam, 20, son of Abdul Majid of Baliadangi upazila of the district.

SM Aurangazeb, officer-in-charge of Haripur Police

Station, said the BSF members of Phulbari camp opened fire on the duo while they were trying to enter India through the border pillar No 367, leaving them injured.

However, they managed to return to their families with bullet injuries and died while being taken to Haripur Upazila Health Complex. Police recovered the bodies and sent them to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.

Lt Col Shahidul Islam, commander of Border Guard Bangladesh Battalion-50, said they have urged BSF to hold a commander-level flag meeting. A protest letter will be issued in this regard, he added.







