Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 December, 2020, 9:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Demolition drive to continue: Taposh

Illegal shops at Phulbaria evicted amid clashes

Mass eviction unlawful: Sayeed Khokon

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent 

Hundreds of traders of the Phulbaria Super Markert-2 in the capital obstructed a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) demolition team in vain from knocking down illegal shops there on Tuesday.
The agitated shopkeepers took position in front of the shops around 11:00am and started shouting slogans.
At one stage, the agitators attacked on-duty policemen by throwing brick chips around 1:30pm which left three injured including a journalist.
To bring the situation under control, the law enforcers fired tear gas shells at the demonstrators to disperse them. In retaliation the demonstrators vandalised parked and passing vehicles on the road and chanted slogans for stopping the eviction drive. The drive was halted for some time.
DSCC Magistrate AH Irfan Uddin said, "We will start the drive again when the situation returns to normal. The situation now is beyond our control."
The demolition team of the DSCC and a contigent of riot police went to the market Tuesday morning to demolish 911 shops under Block-A, B and C of the market at Gulistan area as per schedule.
According to DSCC, there are 911 shops in the shopping mall outside of the official design. Some of these shops were set up in the place of toilets, elevator shafts and walkways. The eviction drive was scheduled to begin at 11:00am on Tuesday.
Three executive magistrates also came to the spot at the scheduled time. But before that, the owners and employees of the shop took position on the road in front of the mall.
The shopping mall is located opposite the DSCC head quarters at Nagar Bhaban and comprises three buildings blocks A, B and C.
However, the shop owners have renamed Block A as City Plaza,  Block B as Nagar Plaza and Block C as Zack's Super Market. The protesting shop owners said they have paid thousands of taka in bribes to different people during the tenure of former mayor Sadek Hossain Khoka for legitimizing the shops.
They also claimed that they have been paying rent to the DSCC regularly, yet the authorities came to evict the shops without any prior notification. However, Chief Estate Officer of DSCC said the owners were duly notified before the drive.
According to DSCC, the new mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, after taking charge, formed a committee to look into the unplanned shops and the overall situation.
The five-member committee, headed by the DSCC chief engineer, identified 911 unplanned shops in the market and recommended their eviction.
On the committee's recommendation, the incumbent Mayor agreed to evict the unplanned shops and launched the drive against all the unplanned shops from 11:00am on Tuesday.
However, scores of traders showed rent receipts provided by the DSCC, while the DSCC documents does not show any money received on rent from the tenants.
Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said the eviction of illegal shops from Phulbaria Super Markert-2 will continue.
Sayeed Khokon former Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) such a massive eviction drive is not lawful.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mt Everest grows by a metre to new height
Promotion spree in civil bureaucracy
UK starts Covid vaccine drive as grandmother, 90, gets first jab
Several foreign firms keen to build Bay Terminal
Cabinet Secy Anwarul gets 2-yr extension
BD among 17 countries to get coronavirus vaccine on priority basis
32 C-19 deaths, 2,202 infections in 24 hours
BSF kills two Bangladeshis in Thakurgaon


Latest News
Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca
Chattogram cement top place beating Khulna
Coordinated public transport system in capital from April 1
Three-day ‘Digital World-2020’ begins Tuesday
Former top US cyber official sues Trump campaign, lawyer over threats
US’s CDC offers help for vaccine prioritisation in Bangladesh
Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown
Stop chasing small fries and keeping big fish untouched: TIB
Father, son stabbed dead in Sirajganj
Can’t win any game if we play like this: Shanto
Most Read News
My village my town
Rooppur under-construction building collapses; 10 hurt
COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh
Indian BSF kills two Bangladeshis on Thakurgaon border
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 11hrs
5 die in Tangail two trucks collision
History of Bangladesh and required caution to avoid alteration
4 remanded for vandalising Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia
DSCC faces bar during eviction drive in Phulbaria
BERC to fix retail prices of LPG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft