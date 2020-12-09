Illegal shops at Phulbaria evicted amid clashes

Hundreds of traders of the Phulbaria Super Markert-2 in the capital obstructed a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) demolition team in vain from knocking down illegal shops there on Tuesday.

The agitated shopkeepers took position in front of the shops around 11:00am and started shouting slogans.

At one stage, the agitators attacked on-duty policemen by throwing brick chips around 1:30pm which left three injured including a journalist.

To bring the situation under control, the law enforcers fired tear gas shells at the demonstrators to disperse them. In retaliation the demonstrators vandalised parked and passing vehicles on the road and chanted slogans for stopping the eviction drive. The drive was halted for some time.

DSCC Magistrate AH Irfan Uddin said, "We will start the drive again when the situation returns to normal. The situation now is beyond our control."

The demolition team of the DSCC and a contigent of riot police went to the market Tuesday morning to demolish 911 shops under Block-A, B and C of the market at Gulistan area as per schedule.

According to DSCC, there are 911 shops in the shopping mall outside of the official design. Some of these shops were set up in the place of toilets, elevator shafts and walkways. The eviction drive was scheduled to begin at 11:00am on Tuesday.

Three executive magistrates also came to the spot at the scheduled time. But before that, the owners and employees of the shop took position on the road in front of the mall.

The shopping mall is located opposite the DSCC head quarters at Nagar Bhaban and comprises three buildings blocks A, B and C.

However, the shop owners have renamed Block A as City Plaza, Block B as Nagar Plaza and Block C as Zack's Super Market. The protesting shop owners said they have paid thousands of taka in bribes to different people during the tenure of former mayor Sadek Hossain Khoka for legitimizing the shops.

They also claimed that they have been paying rent to the DSCC regularly, yet the authorities came to evict the shops without any prior notification. However, Chief Estate Officer of DSCC said the owners were duly notified before the drive.

According to DSCC, the new mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, after taking charge, formed a committee to look into the unplanned shops and the overall situation.

The five-member committee, headed by the DSCC chief engineer, identified 911 unplanned shops in the market and recommended their eviction.

On the committee's recommendation, the incumbent Mayor agreed to evict the unplanned shops and launched the drive against all the unplanned shops from 11:00am on Tuesday.

However, scores of traders showed rent receipts provided by the DSCC, while the DSCC documents does not show any money received on rent from the tenants.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said the eviction of illegal shops from Phulbaria Super Markert-2 will continue.

Sayeed Khokon former Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) such a massive eviction drive is not lawful.







