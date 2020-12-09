Video
Begum Rokeya Day today

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Begum Rokeya Day today

Begum Rokeya Day today

The nation will observe Begum Rokeya Day on Tuesday marking the 140th birth and 88th death anniversaries of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain, an exponent of women's rights in the Indian subcontinent.
President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday issued separate messages on the occasion of Begum
Rokeya Day.
In his message, President Abdul Hamid said Begum Rokeya had made a significant contribution to illuminating the deprived and neglected women in the light of education by breaking the shackles of the superstitious, backward and conservative society of the nineteenth century.
"She was a social reformer, a woman researcher, a progressive thinker and a liberal humanist," he said.
The President said Begum Rokeya was able to realise with foresight that education and self-reliance were very important in improving the lack of women.
Overcoming the adverse thoughts of society, Rokeya played her role as a social reformer for the development of women education, he said.
Abdul Hamid said today the women have made a wonderful progress in every field of development in the way she had shown.
In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she is happy to know that Begum Rokeya Day-2020 is being celebrated to commemorate the contribution of Begum Rokeya, a pioneer of Bengali women's education, a social reformer and a litterateur. Paying homage to the social reformer, the premier said Begum Rokeya is not only a name but also an institution of women education. She said Rokeya hit the root of unjust and discriminatory attitude of the society shown towards women through her sharp writing.
Sheikh Hasina said Begum Rokeya raised voice about the need for women education and building an equality-base society between men and women through her essays, stories and novels.
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had said women have the equal rights like men and that in politics too, she added. The premier said the Awami League believes in secularism and it also believes in equal rights for men and women.
The President and the Prime Minister congratulated the winners of the 'Begum Rokeya Padak-2020' for their unique contribution to the development of women and society.





