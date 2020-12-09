Punish vandals of Bangabandhu sculpture: HC

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday asked the government to take action against the culprits who were involved in vandalising an under-construction sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.

The court also asked the director general of Bangladesh Islamic Foundation and Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to take necessary steps to build awareness among the people through print and electronic media and other means that the sculptures, statues, portraits

and murals of Bangabandhu are the symbol of independence, history, heritage and glory of Bangladesh and they are not contradictory to the religion.

The HC issued a rule asking the authorities to explain in four weeks why they should not be directed to prosecute the perpetrators involved in damaging the sculpture of Bangabandhu on charges of sedition and violation of the Constitution.

The virtual HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam came up with the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Uttam Kumar Laheri seeking necessary directives on this issue.

Lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi along with Shah Manjurul Haque argued for the writ petitioner while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state during the hearing in the court.

On December 7, another High Court bench ordered the government to take immediate measures to protect the sculptures and murals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman across the country.

The court also ordered the cabinet secretary to submit a report in a month on the progress of the initiative to set up murals on office premises of all deputy commissioners (DC) and upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs).

On December 6, a writ petition was filed before the HC seeking protection of all the sculptures in the country including the sculptures of Bangabandhu. Lawyer Uttam Kimar Laheri filed the writ petition a day after an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu was vandalised in Kushtia town on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Police, on December 5, arrested four people in connection with the sculpture vandalism.







