Evaly, platinum sponsor of Digital World 2020



BCC Director (Training and Development) Mohammad Enamul Kabir, and Evaly Director (Technical) Md Mamunur Rashid, exchange documents at an agreement signing ceremony in the capital on Tuesday.

At the same time, e-food a concern of Evaly, is the food partner of the opening and closing ceremonies of Digital World.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, who virtually joined the announcement programme as the chief guest, said that stories of capabilities and achievements of Digital Bangladesh Will be highlighted in the expo.

President Abdul Hamid will officially inaugurate Digital World 2020 on Wednesday.

A ministerial conference will be held on December 10 with the participation of ministers from different countries. In this conference the keynote speaker will be Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT adviser to the prime minister.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed between Evaly and Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) at the ICT Tower in Agargaon in the capital, where BCC Director (Training and Development) Mohammad Enamul Kabir and Evaly Director (Technical) Md. Mamunur Rashid signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bangladesh Software and Information Services (BASIS) President Syed Almas Kabir, BCC Regional Director MadhoSudun Chanda, Evaly Public Relations Manager Mesbah Uddin, Staff Correspondent (ICT) at Banglanews24 Solaiman Hossain Shawon and others were present at the ceremony.

"The work we are doing today as a technology company has been made possible by the current government building Digital Bangladesh. We, the e-commerce companies, are working on the basis of the dream of Digital Bangladesh that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has realized," said Mohammad Rasel, founder and CEO of Evaly.















