Course on Jute goods making begins at Mirpur slum



NGO Affairs Bureau Director-General Rashedul Islam speaking at the inaugural session of a month-long training course on Jute goods manufacturing at Porabasti Slum of Mirpur on Saturday last.

The initiative has been undertaken by a local NGO SPACE to commercially manufacture and export 100% biodegradable and environment friendly jute shopping bags and at the same time create employment opportunities for slum dweller women, especially who lost their jobs at garments factories due to the pandemic.

Inaugurated by NGO Affairs Bureau Director-General Rashedul Islam, the opening session was also addressed by Dhaka North City Councilor Razia Sultana, RET International Country Director Iqbal Karim and SPACE Executive Director Md. Salah Uddin Bepary.

The speakers at the function underscored the need for integrated initiatives by all concerned for promoting environment-friendly jute goods for gradually phasing out packaging materials of synthetic materials harmful to environment.

The training course was organised under a project funded by Switzerland-based NGO -'RET International' and implemented by SPACE.







