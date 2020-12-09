Acer opens its maiden retail shop in BD



Acer India, Bangladesh Country Manager Sanjeev Mehtani along with Daffodil Group Managing Director Sabur Khan and other guests, inaugurating the company's maiden retail store at 54 Kamal Ataturk, Banani, Dhaka, on Sunday last.

The new store is strategically situated at 54 Kamal Ataturk, Banani, Dhaka, was inaugurated on Sunday last.

Acer India, Bangladesh Country Manager Sanjeev Mehtani along with Daffodil Group Managing Director Sabur Khan, inaugurated the shop amid a ceremony. The new retail store features a wide variety of Acer products including Laptops, Desktops, Monitors, Projectors in an exclusive retail space, says a press release.

Bangladesh Computer Samity President Shahid ul Munir, Flora Limited Director Mrs. Sofia Islam, Smart Technologies BD limited Deputy Managing Director Muhibul Hasan, Global Brand PVT. Limited General Manager Samir Sarker, UCC Product Head Jynus Salakeen Fahad and Acer Bangladesh Business Manager Sarwar Jahan were present at he event.

"This new store will help us strengthen our relationship with our customers and provide them with the best of technology and exclusive products under one roof.

"Along with this, we will also follow all necessary government guidelines to keep our employees and customers safe and secure during the pandemic," the press release quoted Acer India, Bangladesh Country Manager Sanjeev Mehtani as saying on the launch of the store.

The exclusive store launch is a part of the company's continuous efforts to provide its customers with an interactive and informative buying experience by investing in the gamut of training sales personnel, and attractive offers for its products.

Over the years, Acer has built strong associations with its channel partners to help increase customer relationship with the brand across the country. Founded in 1976, Acer Inc. is a Taiwanese multinational hardware and electronics corporation specializing in advanced electronics technology, headquartered in Xizhi, New Taipei City. It has a presence in over 160 countries.















Acer, the leading global PC brands announced the expansion of its retail presence in Bangladesh with the inauguration of its exclusive store in Dhaka, with the partnership of Daffodil Computer Ltd.The new store is strategically situated at 54 Kamal Ataturk, Banani, Dhaka, was inaugurated on Sunday last.Acer India, Bangladesh Country Manager Sanjeev Mehtani along with Daffodil Group Managing Director Sabur Khan, inaugurated the shop amid a ceremony. The new retail store features a wide variety of Acer products including Laptops, Desktops, Monitors, Projectors in an exclusive retail space, says a press release.Bangladesh Computer Samity President Shahid ul Munir, Flora Limited Director Mrs. Sofia Islam, Smart Technologies BD limited Deputy Managing Director Muhibul Hasan, Global Brand PVT. Limited General Manager Samir Sarker, UCC Product Head Jynus Salakeen Fahad and Acer Bangladesh Business Manager Sarwar Jahan were present at he event."This new store will help us strengthen our relationship with our customers and provide them with the best of technology and exclusive products under one roof."Along with this, we will also follow all necessary government guidelines to keep our employees and customers safe and secure during the pandemic," the press release quoted Acer India, Bangladesh Country Manager Sanjeev Mehtani as saying on the launch of the store.The exclusive store launch is a part of the company's continuous efforts to provide its customers with an interactive and informative buying experience by investing in the gamut of training sales personnel, and attractive offers for its products.Over the years, Acer has built strong associations with its channel partners to help increase customer relationship with the brand across the country. Founded in 1976, Acer Inc. is a Taiwanese multinational hardware and electronics corporation specializing in advanced electronics technology, headquartered in Xizhi, New Taipei City. It has a presence in over 160 countries.