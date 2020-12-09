Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 December, 2020, 9:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Acer opens its maiden retail shop in BD

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Desk

Acer India, Bangladesh Country Manager Sanjeev Mehtani along with Daffodil Group Managing Director Sabur Khan and other guests, inaugurating the company's maiden retail store at 54 Kamal Ataturk, Banani, Dhaka, on Sunday last.

Acer India, Bangladesh Country Manager Sanjeev Mehtani along with Daffodil Group Managing Director Sabur Khan and other guests, inaugurating the company's maiden retail store at 54 Kamal Ataturk, Banani, Dhaka, on Sunday last.

Acer, the leading global PC brands announced the expansion of its retail presence in Bangladesh with the inauguration of its exclusive store in Dhaka, with the partnership of Daffodil Computer Ltd.
The new store is strategically situated at 54 Kamal Ataturk, Banani, Dhaka, was inaugurated on Sunday last.
Acer India, Bangladesh Country Manager Sanjeev Mehtani along with Daffodil Group Managing Director Sabur Khan, inaugurated the shop amid a ceremony. The new retail store features a wide variety of Acer products including Laptops, Desktops, Monitors, Projectors in an exclusive retail space, says a press release.
Bangladesh Computer Samity President Shahid ul Munir, Flora Limited Director Mrs. Sofia Islam, Smart Technologies BD limited Deputy Managing Director Muhibul Hasan, Global Brand PVT. Limited General Manager Samir Sarker, UCC Product Head Jynus Salakeen Fahad and Acer Bangladesh Business Manager Sarwar Jahan were present at he event.
"This new store will help us strengthen our relationship with our customers and provide them with the best of technology and exclusive products under one roof.
"Along with this, we will also follow all necessary government guidelines to keep our employees and customers safe and secure during the pandemic," the press release quoted Acer India, Bangladesh Country Manager Sanjeev Mehtani as saying on the launch of the store.
The exclusive store launch is a part of the company's continuous efforts to provide its customers with an interactive and informative buying experience by investing in the gamut of training sales personnel, and attractive offers for its products.
Over the years, Acer has built strong associations with its channel partners to help increase customer relationship with the brand across the country. Founded in 1976, Acer Inc. is a Taiwanese multinational hardware and electronics corporation specializing in advanced electronics technology, headquartered in Xizhi, New Taipei City. It has a presence in over 160 countries.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia to force Google, Facebook to pay for news content
Daylong online workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFL)
Norwegian Air seeks more creditor protection in court
Second US judge blocks Commerce restrictions on TikTok
CPD for boosting domestic resource mobilisation in 8th FYP
Resilient European tech startups near record $41b investment
Evaly, platinum sponsor of Digital World 2020
Course on Jute goods making begins at Mirpur slum


Latest News
Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca
Chattogram cement top place beating Khulna
Coordinated public transport system in capital from April 1
Three-day ‘Digital World-2020’ begins Tuesday
Former top US cyber official sues Trump campaign, lawyer over threats
US’s CDC offers help for vaccine prioritisation in Bangladesh
Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown
Stop chasing small fries and keeping big fish untouched: TIB
Father, son stabbed dead in Sirajganj
Can’t win any game if we play like this: Shanto
Most Read News
My village my town
Rooppur under-construction building collapses; 10 hurt
COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh
Indian BSF kills two Bangladeshis on Thakurgaon border
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 11hrs
5 die in Tangail two trucks collision
History of Bangladesh and required caution to avoid alteration
4 remanded for vandalising Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia
DSCC faces bar during eviction drive in Phulbaria
BERC to fix retail prices of LPG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft