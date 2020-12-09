Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 December, 2020, 9:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Car can be sold online with Huawei valuation tool

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

Singapore's fastest-growing online car marketplace UCARS is integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing into its platform together with Huawei to provide consumers with enhanced transparency, security, and satisfaction.
Car owners can now expect to sell their vehicles within three days at the highest prices when using the AI-enhanced tools provided by the UCARS platform.
This is part of the company's commitment to shifting the automotive industry towards a more modernized and customer-centric landscape, says a press release.
By getting a better estimate on the car's value, consumers can sell their car on the UCARS platform with ease of mind knowing the amount they can expect to get back, and at a fraction of the usual time it would take on other automotive platforms.
 "We want to make the second-hand car selling process as safe and as easy as possible. This is why we are continuously investing in AI technologies. We are confident that by building a strong core in the area of deep tech, we will be able to power future growth in the automotive industry in a post-COVID world," the press release quoted UCARS Chief Technology Officer Cho Kok Yick as saying. With the help of Huawei Cloud, UCARS seeks to deepen consumers trust by integrating better infrastructure and cloud security into the platform and embarking on several AI-related projects to improve customer experience.  This includes a Car Image Search Engine powered by machine vision and machine learning, as well as an enhanced AI Valuation Tool. All of them are developed on ModelArts, the AI platform of Huawei.
Now consumers can identify the automaker and model of a car using the images only. With machine vision, image recognition can be utilized to find a specific vehicle that consumers desire.
When dealers list on UCARS, there is no need for consumers to worry about hidden fees, undisclosed package deals, as they are provided with the latest and most accurate information on every listing.
Daniel Zhou, President,
Huawei Asia Pacific Cloud and AI Group President Daniel Zhou said: "Huawei is excited to embark on this journey with UCARS to help digitalize and deepen consumer trust in the automotive industry as well as to improve the customer journey and experience."
Moreover, after migrating its backend systems to Huawei Cloud, the UCARS platform has become more stable. It is now able to handle large amounts of data much better and securely than before.
Launched in Singapore early last year, Huawei Cloud has invested copious resources in partnering with local startups such as UCARS. They strive to optimize their backend infrastructure and AI algorithms to better meet business objectives while keeping Huawei's services secure and affordable.
UCARS is also one of the five finalists in Huawei Spark 2020, a hybrid accelerator program launched by Huawei for deep tech startups.












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia to force Google, Facebook to pay for news content
Daylong online workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFL)
Norwegian Air seeks more creditor protection in court
Second US judge blocks Commerce restrictions on TikTok
CPD for boosting domestic resource mobilisation in 8th FYP
Resilient European tech startups near record $41b investment
Evaly, platinum sponsor of Digital World 2020
Course on Jute goods making begins at Mirpur slum


Latest News
Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca
Chattogram cement top place beating Khulna
Coordinated public transport system in capital from April 1
Three-day ‘Digital World-2020’ begins Tuesday
Former top US cyber official sues Trump campaign, lawyer over threats
US’s CDC offers help for vaccine prioritisation in Bangladesh
Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown
Stop chasing small fries and keeping big fish untouched: TIB
Father, son stabbed dead in Sirajganj
Can’t win any game if we play like this: Shanto
Most Read News
My village my town
Rooppur under-construction building collapses; 10 hurt
COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh
Indian BSF kills two Bangladeshis on Thakurgaon border
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 11hrs
5 die in Tangail two trucks collision
History of Bangladesh and required caution to avoid alteration
4 remanded for vandalising Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia
DSCC faces bar during eviction drive in Phulbaria
BERC to fix retail prices of LPG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft