Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 December, 2020, 9:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sri Lanka gets $300m Chinese factory near key port

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

COLOMBO, Dec 8: Sri Lanka announced Tuesday the first large-scale Chinese investment in manufacturing in the country, a $300-million tyre factory near a strategic deep-sea port.
Western nations, as well as regional power India, have long been concerned about Chinese influence in Sri Lanka through projects under its gargantuan Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.
The factory will be adjacent to the Hambantota port, which was leased to a Chinese company in 2017 after Sri Lanka failed to service the $1.4-billion debt from Beijing used to build it.  Sri Lanka's cabinet approved the setting up of the tyre plant under legislation that allows generous tax concessions, Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters in Colombo.
He said Shandong Haohua Tire Co Limited will export at least 80 per cent of production, with the option of selling the rest on the local market.
The announcement came just weeks after Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa unveiled the country's 2021 budget, banking on a huge Chinese real-estate development in Colombo to attract more investment and revive the island's economy.
The Colombo Port City -- a $1.4 billion land reclamation project which started in 2014 -- has doubled the size of Sri Lanka's current financial district.
When Rajapaksa was president between 2005-15, Colombo borrowed billions from China, accumulating a mountain of debt for a string of infrastructure projects -- including an international airport dubbed "the world's emptiest" by media for its lack of flights.
He and his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa -- the current president -- have rejected accusations that many such projects are white elephants, and have denied falling victim to a Chinese debt trap.
With credit agencies cutting Sri Lanka's debt ratings, the country is expecting more Chinese loans in the new year.
Its economy is struggling with both the coronavirus pandemic and the devastating effect the Easter Sunday bombings last year had on the tourism industry.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia to force Google, Facebook to pay for news content
Daylong online workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFL)
Norwegian Air seeks more creditor protection in court
Second US judge blocks Commerce restrictions on TikTok
CPD for boosting domestic resource mobilisation in 8th FYP
Resilient European tech startups near record $41b investment
Evaly, platinum sponsor of Digital World 2020
Course on Jute goods making begins at Mirpur slum


Latest News
Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca
Chattogram cement top place beating Khulna
Coordinated public transport system in capital from April 1
Three-day ‘Digital World-2020’ begins Tuesday
Former top US cyber official sues Trump campaign, lawyer over threats
US’s CDC offers help for vaccine prioritisation in Bangladesh
Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown
Stop chasing small fries and keeping big fish untouched: TIB
Father, son stabbed dead in Sirajganj
Can’t win any game if we play like this: Shanto
Most Read News
My village my town
Rooppur under-construction building collapses; 10 hurt
COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh
Indian BSF kills two Bangladeshis on Thakurgaon border
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 11hrs
5 die in Tangail two trucks collision
History of Bangladesh and required caution to avoid alteration
4 remanded for vandalising Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia
DSCC faces bar during eviction drive in Phulbaria
BERC to fix retail prices of LPG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft