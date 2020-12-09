‘Pakistan will have 30pc electric vehicles by 2030’

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 8: Pakistan has informed the international community that it's working on a plan to ensure that by 2030 at least 30 per cent of the vehicles used in the country are electronic.

Along with Denmark and Norway, Pakistan co-chairs a 32-nation Group of Friends on Sustainable Energy, which is committed to a transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy.

Pakistan is also a member of the Group of Friends on Climate Change, which is also committed to promoting the use of safe, renewable energy.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of this group in New York earlier this week, Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram warned that most developing countries could fail to fulfill their commitments to the goal of creating a clean environment if they were not helped in making an adequate recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

"If developing countries are destitute, if there are humanitarian disasters, if we are unable to recover from Covid, I think all other actions for many developing countries will become irrelevant," he said. "So urgent and immediate actions are needed."

The Pakistani envoy, who is also the president of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), urged major emitters of harmful gases into the atmosphere to fulfil their commitment to creating a safe and clean environment for all.

"There are positive indications I agree, but I believe that these should be made much clearer as we go forward, especially from the biggest country, the United States," he said. "We look forward to what the new US administration will have to say in the coming months." -Reuters



















