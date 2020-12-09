Video
Asian stocks dip on concerns about a surge in C-19

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

WASHINGTON, Dec 8: Asian stocks came under pressure on Tuesday as investors struggled to balance hopes for more economic stimulus and vaccines with fresh concerns about a surge in COVID-19 infections.
Mixed Asian trade followed a similarly mixed Wall Street session in which the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high while the two other major US indices fell.
European markets are also likely to struggle for firm direction with London's FTSE down 0.3per cent and Eurostoxx 50 futures and those of Germany's DAX flat.
"You saw more than a slight moderation to the S&P 500, and the Dow, but you're still looking at these markets at record highs," said Tom Piotrowski, a market analyst with CommSec. "It's a matter of looking out for what the next catalyst is for these markets."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan narrowed its losses from early trade, but was still down 0.02per cent as anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic capped sentiment.
Among Asia's top markets, Australian shares closed higher for a sixth straight session, lifted by data showing an improvement in business sentiment. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2per cent to 6,687.7, adding about 3per cent in the past six sessions.
However, Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.22per cent and Seoul's Kospi lost 1.53per cent.
Chinese blue-chips remained flat while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.56per cent, as Sino-US tensions continued to weigh on the market.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured US executives that Beijing remained committed to the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States. That came as a report showed China's purchases of US goods and services as of October, specified in the Phase 1 deal at $75.5 billion for 2020, was about half the level they should be on a pro-rated annual basis.
On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.45per cent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.49per cent and the S&P 500 lost 0.19per cent.     -Reuters


