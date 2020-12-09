Video
Export Competitiveness project to be launched today

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

The Ministry of Commerce will launch a $40 million new fund on Wednesday      to promote activities of 'Export Competitiveness for Jobs (EC4J) project to boost exports in leather, and leather goods, footwear, plastic and light engineering sectors.
It aims at diversifying products and developing quality products by creating around 90,000 fresh jobs in these four sectors. The major target is to create quality manpower to expand exports and sustain export competitive in global market
It plans a new a new infrastructure for development with quality manpower for all those sectors.
Commerce Minister TipuMunshi will be present as chief guest at the launching ceremony of the fund through virtual platform while Commerce Secretary MdJafar Uddin, representative from World Bank offering the fund and business leaders from the concerned sectors will join the launch.
The announcement came from a workshop on "Public Investment Facility for Infrastructure Constraints (PIFIC)" held at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) Auditorium in the Capital on Tuesday. Its president Sharmin Rinvi, Secretary Rashedul Islam spoke among others on the occasion.
EC4J Project Director and Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Commerce      Md Obaidul Azam spoke at the workshop as chief guest.  EC4J Project Director-3 Sheikh Mohammad Abdur Rahman gave opening address. EC4J project manager MdLutfor Rahman made a power-point presentation.
PIFIC team leader Shobuz A Ikbal, ERF President Sharmin Rinvi and general secretary Rashidul Islam spoke on the occasion.
Highlighting the project objectives Azam said it aims at turning some 250 local firms to the level of international standard, besides directly creating around 90,000 fresh jobs.
The EC4J project director said the four sectors were selected in the light of a World Bank study as very potentials sectors. It would moreover earmark $8 million for funding developing protection measures against COVID-19.
Other than these four sectors, people who would produce medical equipments such    as masks for fighting COVID-19 would get grants from this fund.
As the project period progresses, PIFIC now seeks funding proposals for infrastructure investments in these four sectors. PIFIC is a significant component of the 'Export Competitiveness for Jobs' (EC4J) project adopted by the Ministry of Commerce.
PIFIC has approximately $40 million available in grants and technical assistance, which is expected to cover 15-20 infrastructure projects within industrial clusters around the country.
The types of projects eligible for investment also include water treatment plants and upgraded water connections in an industrial area, waste recycling facilities in public-private joint ventures, specialized warehouses, last-mile transmission of electric power, and enhanced local connectivity etc.
 It also includes upgraded telecom connectivity, upgraded access roads, service centers in clusters and industrial parks related general facilities etc. This grant will only be applicable when at least a cluster of industries will benefit from it and not for the benefit of a single industry.
The purpose is to remove infrastructural barriers to increase productivity and export-capacity in the above four potential sectors for production growth, exports and employment.
(See This event’s photo at page 15 Col 5)


