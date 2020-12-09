Video
Stocks halt 5-day gaining streak on profit taking

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Stocks halted a five-day gaining streak as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains on Tuesday pulling down indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) .
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 3.69 points or 0.07 per cent to  5,049, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 2.98 points to 1,760 and the DSE Shariah Index declined 1.23 points to 1,158 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE fell to Tk 7.19 billion, down 15 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 8.48 billion.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 136 ended lower, 127 higher and 92 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 153,382 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 288.87 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market capitalisation of DSE rose to Tk 4,048 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 4,045 billion in the previous day.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) dropped 23 points to close at 14,472 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) fell 13 points to close at 8,713.
Of the issues traded, 103 declined, 98 advanced and 58 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 11.65 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of more than Tk 322 million.


