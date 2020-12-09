Video
ADB approves $50m for Covid-hit BD microenterprises

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $50 million loan to help restore economic activities of the country's microenterprises, which have been severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The loan will scale up activities of ongoing Microenterprise Development Project (MDP), approved by ADB in 2018, to provide a $50 million credit line to Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), a government development finance and capacity building organization. ADB said while approving the loan package.
Under the ongoing project, the PKSF, through its 77 partner organizations, has so far provided loans to 39,580 microenterprises, generating 91,430 jobs in rural areas.
The new credit line to PKSF will provide loans to at least an additional 30,000 microenterprises affected by Covid-19, 70 percent of which are women-led businesses. The project will strengthen the capacity of 120 partner microfinance institutions in microenterprise lending, such as credit appraisal, pricing, and financial and portfolio management and monitoring.
It will expand the application of the pilot mobile-based microenterprise financing application to an additional 10,000 borrowers, which facilitates loan applications, disbursement, and collection. The project will identify three additional microenterprise products for expansion and support microenterprise cluster development.
"This additional financing will supplement the ongoing project by injecting liquidity in the rural economy by providing cheaper financing to microenterprises, helping them continue their business and retain their employees, especially women entrepreneurs who have been heavily hit by the pandemic," said ADB Principal Country Specialist for Bangladesh Jyotsana Varma.
"The project will increase access to financing from microfinance institutions and further contribute to the growth of microenterprises in the country."


