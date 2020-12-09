Video
Maksons Group to invest $112m at Mirsarai BSMSN

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

Maksons Group signed deals with the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) to invest $112 million at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) at Mirsarai of Sitakundu in Chattogram.
Under the deal signed on Monday the Group will set up three textile and chemical industries at the BSMSN. In this connection Maksons Group signed three separate land lease agreements with at an event held at a city hotel, says a press release.
The proposed export-oriented industries namely Metro Spinning Ltd, Maksons Spinning Mills Ltd and Maksons Spinning Mills Ltd Unit-2 will be set up over 30 acres of land that can generate around 4,000 employments directly and indirectly.
BEZA Executive Member Abdul Mannan and Metro Spinning Ltd Managing Director Md Showkot Ali and Maksons Spinning Mills Ltd Managing Director Md Ali Khokon inked the land lease agreements on behalf of their respective sides.
BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury and its Executive Member Md Harunur Rashid, among others, were present at the signing ceremony.
As per the agreement, the proposed industrial units will manufacture different categories and value added yarn, fabric and chemical.
Addressing the programme, Paban Chowdhury said Bangladesh has become a role model for creating investment-friendly atmosphere through establishing the economic zones.
Despite the pandemic, many investors have expressed their keen interest in investing here, he said adding they are cancelling many investment proposals due to shortage of sufficient land compared to demands.
Khokon, also president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), in his speech said the three units will invest more than US$ 100 million to produce value added yarn and    fabric.
About US$ 100 million to 150 million of textile goods will be exported annually, he added.


