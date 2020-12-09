ECNEC approves four Tk 3,903.31cr projects



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually presiding, from her Ganabhaban official residence, over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Tuesday. photo : PMO

The projects include a scheme to widen the existing road and construct a two-storey road from Panchabati to Muktarpur Bridge at a cost of Tk 2,228 crore. The expressway project aims at strengthening the transport connectivity between Narayanganj and Munshiganj districts.

The approval came from the weekly ECNEC meeting held at the NEC conference room at the Planning Commission.

ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting joining it from Ganobhaban through a videoconference. Cabinet ministers, secretaries and other concerned officials attended in person in the meeting.

The ECNEC meeting approved four projects. The overall cost includes only additional costs of two revised projects, said Planning Commission Member Prof Dr Shamsul Alam at a press briefing after the meeting.

Besides, ECNEC has endorsed another fresh project titled 'Improvement of Roads, Drainage Networks and Amenities Services of Mymensingh City Corporation' involving Tk 1,575.06 crore.

The Mymensingh City Corporation will implement the project at a cost of Tk 1575.06 crore by June 2024. The project envisages improvement of roads, drainage and amenities services in the city. The main project operations include construction of 475-km roads, 346-km drains and 17-km footpath.

The revised projects are Modernisation of Agriculture Information Services and Digital Agriculture Information and Communication Strengthening (1st revised) Project with an additional cost of Tk 41.20 crore and Improvement and Widening of Charkhali-Tushkhali-Mathbaria-Patharghata Road (1st revised) Project involving an additional cost of Tk 44.57 crore.

The original cost of the agriculture information project was Tk 68.71 crore, which now stands at Tk 109.91 crore. The project deadline has been extended to June 2022 from June 2020.

The original cost of Charkhali-Tushkhali-Mathbaria-Patharghata Road was Tk 104.77 crore, which has been raised now to Tk 149.34 crore. The project deadline has also been extended to June 2021 in place of December 2018.

While clearing the two revised projects, the Prime Minister directed concerned officials to stop the trend to raise the project cost and time and implement the projects in due time instead, said Dr Shamsul Alam.

He said the Prime Minister apparently expressed annoyance over the project revision and asked the authorities concerned to find out the reasons behind the delay in project implementation.

She has also asked the authorities concerned to prepare a master plan over the road connectivity of the southern part as the development activities of the region will get a momentum after Padma Bridge is completed.

Hasina directed them to start repair and upgrading works on roads of the region as the daily traffic volume will increase largely there once the Padma Bridge is completed.













