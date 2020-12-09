Video
Home City News

Man ‘dies from dengue’ in Khulna

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Dec 8: A man, who was undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital for dengue, died on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Zakir Hossain, 50, a resident ofZianagar in Pirojpur district.
Dr Shoilendranath Biswas of KMCH said Zakir was hospitalised on November 26 with dengue and he was shifted to the ICU as his condition deteriorated.
Zakir died around 11am on Tuesday. If officially confirmed, it will be the first dengue-related death in Khulna this year.
Bangladesh is seeing a gradual rise in dengue cases. The health authorities confirmed 21 cases in the past 24 hours until Monday.
Sixty-six dengue patients, including 54 in Dhaka, are currently receiving treatment at hospitals across the county, the Directorate General of Health Services said. The health authorities reported 1,281 dengue cases since January, and 1,208 patients have recovered so far.
Reports of seven dengue-related deaths have been sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). It has so far reviewed four cases and confirmed three dengue deaths.
Dengue has continued to affect several countries in 2020 with a high number of cases reported from Bangladesh, Malaysia, Philippines, and Vietnam in Asia, says the World Health Organization.



