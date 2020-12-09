Video
ACC goes to court again to block Khalidi’s bail

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday asked bdnews24.com editor-in-chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi to explain in 10 days why his bail that was granted by the lower court in a graft case would not be scrapped.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule following a revision petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), seeking cancellation of Khalidi's bail order.
Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the ACC while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during virtual hearing on the revision petition.
On October 20, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special judge KM Emrul Kayes had granted bail to the online news portal editor-in-chief in connection with amassing Tk 40 crore beyond his known sources of income.
The ACC on December 6 submitted a revision petition to the HC bench challenging the low court bail order
Earlier, on August 26, the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mostafizur Rahman had granted eight weeks anticipatory bail to Toufique Imrose Khalidi in the case after hearing a bail plea filed by Khalidi seeking anticipatory bail. Later, the Appellate Division upheld his bail.
The ACC filed a case against bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi on charges of acquiring wealth beyond his known sources of income on July 30.


